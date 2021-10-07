I’ve been a wedding planner for over 4 years. Here are 6 traditions that are disappearing

Couples no longer toss the bouquet and garter.

If you have attended a wedding recently, you might have noticed this tradition missing.

A growing number of couples are opting out of tossing their bouquets and garters for a multitude of reasons.

I’ve noticed the biggest one for skipping the flower toss is not wanting to call out or embarrass single friends. Some couples are also uncomfortable performing the somewhat intimate garter retrieval in front of all their family members.