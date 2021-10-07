I’ve been a wedding planner for over 4 years. Here are 6 traditions that are disappearing

- I’ve worked in the wedding industry for years and have seen many time-honored traditions disappear.
- Guests aren’t congratulating newlyweds after the ceremony in a receiving line.
- Brides are ditching uniform bridesmaid dresses and the bouquet and garter toss.
A growing number of couples are opting out of tossing their bouquets and garters for a multitude of reasons.
I’ve noticed the biggest one for skipping the flower toss is not wanting to call out or embarrass single friends. Some couples are also uncomfortable performing the somewhat intimate garter retrieval in front of all their family members.
According to the Knot, this ritual stems from the days when men carried swords, and they needed their right hand free to protect the bride from capture.
Nowadays, it is less of a tradition and couples will choose whichever side works best for them, taking lighting, pictures, and guest visibility into account.
It is essentially the meet-and-greet portion of the wedding. But this tradition has become less and less common over the years.
Instead, couples go around tables during the dinner hour or ask guests to join them on the dance floor.
Lately, the biggest trend is bridesmaids wearing different styles of dresses all in the same color. This has gained popularity so people can choose what they’re most comfortable in and what will look best on each individual.
For more daring couples, the bridesmaids wear all different styles and colors. Some might stick to a theme, like floral print or neutral colors.
According to Bridal Guide, this tradition originated from the days of arranged marriages when dowries were still prevalent. Families didn’t want the groom to see the bride before the wedding in case he change his mind.
Nowadays, more and more couples are opting to see each other before the ceremony to take first-look photos. This allows them to get more shots earlier in the day so they have more time to spend with guests.
However, as couples are getting married at later ages and traditional roles are dissipating, more and more duos are choosing to split the financial responsibility of weddings.
I find that the budget is often a communal pot with contributions from both families and the couple themselves.