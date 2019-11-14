A wedding party held rescue puppies instead of bouquets, and the photos are even more adorable than you could imagine

Cami Zi Photography Andee Krasinski holds her own dog, Mr. Boog Dinkleton, while members of her wedding party hold rescue puppies.

Andee Krasinski wanted to use her wedding day to remind people there are a lot of great family pets waiting to be adopted.

A local shelter provided her wedding party with 10 puppies, and each wore a tiny flower crown.

The puppies will be available for adoption at the end of the month. Two have been claimed by wedding guests, and Andee and her wife, Tina, will be adopting one too.

When Andee Krasinski married her wife, Tina, she knew their day wouldn’t be complete without rescue puppies. A lot of them.

She was determined to carry shelter dogs instead of bouquets at their wedding in Plant City, Florida, to raise awareness for animals in need of a home – and a local shelter came through just in time.

“They just so happened to have a dog who had given birth to 10 puppies, which is just the number we needed,” she told Insider. “It was very serendipitous.”

Cami Zi Photography The bride and bridesmaids hold puppies at Wishing Well Barn.

Krasinski made the decision to include puppies in her wedding party years ago after reading a story on The Dodo about a couple who did the same thing. “I thought, ‘If I ever get married, I’m doing this,'” she said.

The couple wanted to raise awareness for animals in need of a home

For Krasinski, it wasn’t just about getting cute pictures.

“I used to work in a shelter and I’ve had the unfortunate job of saying to a dog, ‘You have to move on to the next shelter and I hope someone gets you.’ And I turn my mind off in case they don’t (get adopted). It’s so near and dear to my heart,” she said.

Cami Zi Photography Krasinski with some of the 5-week-old rescue puppies.

Cami Zi Photography It is a cause close to her heart.

When it came to finding puppies for their November 11 wedding, she contacted people she knew at shelters, and Nate’s Honour Animal Rescue in Bradenton “came in clutch,” she said.

The shelter pulls in 2,000 animals a year, mostly from kill shelters in the Southeast, she said. She ended up with 10 5-week-old puppies, and each got its own flower crown.

“I’ve never seen eyes so naturally blue on puppies,” Krasinski said.

The puppies were well-behaved – for the most part

The pups whimpered a little during the vows, and Krasinski said “one of my bridesmaids did get peed on,” but otherwise they were well-behaved.

Cami Zi Photography Tina’s 3-year-old daughter, Carter, was flower girl (and puppy wrangler).

For now, the puppies have gone back to their mum at a foster home. They will be put up for adoption on November 30, when they are 8 weeks old. Two have already been claimed by guests.

That’s just the result Krasinski was hoping for.

“What I was hoping to achieve was to show how many cute animals are waiting in shelters and waiting for someone to save them. You shouldn’t be buying puppies when there are so many waiting for homes,” she said.

Cami Zi Photography The couple will be adopting this puppy. They will name him Swift because Carter is ‘obsessed’ with Taylor Swift.

The couple, who already have two dogs, have also decided to adopt one of the puppies themselves.

“I know I’m just one person and I know Tina’s just one person,” Krasinski said, “but I feel like even the small impact we have will make a difference for us and hopefully for them.”

