I left most of my wedding planning to the last minute – here are the 4 things I don’t regret

Our planner did not want me to wait until the last minute to eat, so she stocked a table with all the goods. I had more fun posing than eating. Daphne Youree

I’m a procrastinator for whom wedding planning did not come naturally.

But in a handful of cases, making last-minute decisions and changes worked in my favor.

I found writing vows, choosing a hairstyle, and even inviting some guests could wait.

I pulled up to the wedding venue an hour behind schedule wearing an oversized denim shirt and no pants. My dress and veil still needed to be steamed, let alone put on, my vows practiced, my makeup touched up.

The timing, to me, was perfect.

Why hurry up and wait? That philosophy had dictated my day so far, which I’d spent swimming and lounging on the hotel rooftop with bridesmaids and guests. I’d be damned if I had to be in hair and makeup any earlier than the last possible minute.

I waited until showtime to see my now-husband (no “first look” for us) and to hear his vows. I even shocked our planner by jumping in to sing with the band mid-reception. The fact that our floor plan had to be completely scratched and reassembled day-of thanks to Hurricane Ida didn’t faze me.

Call me laid back or irresponsible, such personality traits frequently bit me in the rear end while attempting to plan a year-postponed wedding with 150 guests. But there were some tasks I left to the last minute and don’t regret. Among them:

Thank goodness for my bridesmaids and moms who made things happen despite my last-minute nature. Daphne Youree

Writing vows

For months, “write vows” had been on my running to-do list. I’d imagined us sitting in a romantic bar, discussing our hopes and dreams for marriage, and enjoying plenty of time to transform the notes into perfection.

I should know myself better. After five years together and two engaged, I gave myself two hours to write my vows two days before the wedding. (My partner had written his a few days prior.) They both turned out great – the perfect balance of funny and sweet I couldn’t have struck without the adrenaline of a deadline.

Choosing a hairstyle

Six days before the wedding, I got my hair highlighted blonder and brighter than ever before – worrying my stylist who’s of the “don’t do anything new too close to the big day” mind. I loved it.

I also informed her that I was still toying with a top knot, rather than the previously rehearsed ponytail, for the wedding day. Hours before the wedding, I settled on an even higher pony than we’d practiced. It got rave reviews.

Pony or top-knot? Daphne Youree

As long as you have a stylist you trust and any necessary materials like extensions, there’s no reason your look can’t be tweaked to suit your vibe that day.

Ordering getting-ready food and cutlery

Desperate to help with so little done, one of my bridesmaids called the hotel a few weeks out to order cutlery and glasswear for the room we’d be getting ready in. But the manager brushed her off, saying all that could simply be called up to the room the day we needed it.

As for the food (a meat and cheese platter, of course), I couldn’t place an order more than 10 days out.

While this could be a luxury of getting married in New York City and having a small, unpicky, and endlessly helpful bridal party, what you eat pre-wedding and how you eat it can be a game-day decision. I mean, have you used Seamless?

Inviting some guests

A month before the wedding – more than a year after the original save-the-dates were sent and soon after RSVPs were due – it was clear about 30 people less than expected were coming. We didn’t hesitate to text-invite some friends we’d originally have loved to include or who we became closer to throughout COVID, after our OG guest list was crafted.

Due to Hurricane Ida, what was supposed to be our entrance became our exit. Planning ahead couldn’t have prevented that. Daphne Youree

I’m sure some people see that as tacky, and in a non-pandemic era I might agree. But our available “B-listers” happily obliged, and we were grateful to have them by our sides.