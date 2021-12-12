I’m a wedding planner. Here are 5 trends that will be popular in 2022, and 3 that’ll start to disappear.

Multi-day festivities are having a moment.

I’ve seen an uptick in couples hosting wedding weekends with planned festivities for three or four days.

Themes have ranged from adult summer camp to festival but the true purpose seems to be making the most of having a bunch of loved ones gathered together in one place.

I don’t totally know how people afford this and also manage their energy during what will be one of the most emotionally charged times of their lives — but the inquiries keep on coming.