I’m a wedding planner. Here are all of the trends that are going in and out of style.

I’m a wedding planner, and I see ceremony and reception trends go in and out of style every year.

Couples are opting for more intimate, personalized ceremonies and receptions over big events.

Some previously expected wedding traditions, like bouquet tosses and cake cutting, are fading away.

As a wedding planner, I’ve seen the industry undergo drastic changes, and it will continue to adapt in the coming seasons.

Gone are the days of cookie-cutter weddings and stereotypical traditions. Couples are increasingly opting for more experiential, personalized, and intentional events.

Read on for the wedding trends I think will go out of style and what will be popular in 2022.

Weekday weddings are on the rise

With the uptick of weddings after a slew of cancellations the past two years, some couples are choosing to get married during the week to reduce costs and snag a coveted date.

This also allows for intentional selection if they want to get married on the anniversary of their first date or another relationship milestone. So what if it’s on a Tuesday? Go for it.

Instead of massive guests lists, couples are narrowing it down to a more intimate group

Smaller weddings are becoming more popular.

Couples are opting for smaller, more intimate guest lists of people who have been a part of their lives for a long time and will continue to support their marriage in the years to come.

This also helps ensure that each guest will get some one-on-one time with the couple on the day.

Mass-produced decor may have been the old norm, but couples are opting for more meaningful pieces

Decor is where couples can really showcase their personalities. Intentionally curated, well-thought-out pieces are on the rise.

Couples may be incorporating vintage pieces, family heirlooms, meaningful colors, or symbolism to express their love story.

Multiday celebrations are starting to surpass one-off parties

More quality time with loved ones is in. Rushing through the day is out.

The rise in smaller weddings means there’s more freedom to extend the celebration to include welcome parties and farewell brunches.

Adding family traditions or meaningful activities to the itinerary is a great way to help everyone bond and create memories.

More sustainable weddings will continue to grow in popularity

Potted plants can be table decor.

Couples are starting to be more intentional with their wedding waste through the use of decor that can be repurposed during the event, taken home by guests, or generally reused.

You’d be surprised by how much potential wedding decor you already have.

Potted plants and flowers can be used as centerpieces, or couples can build a cozy lounge area with framed family photos, home decor, and furniture.

Couples are leaning into self-expression when it comes to wedding-day looks

Some newlyweds may opt to change their hair from the ceremony to the reception, slip on more comfortable shoes, add a different accessory to the look, or purchase a dress with removable pieces to make a statement.

More couples are also borrowing or repurposing passed-down items and family heirlooms like ties, cuff links, veils, hairpins, or jewelry for their wedding-day looks.

Some traditional wedding-day activities are falling out of favor

Say goodbye to garter and bouquet tosses, cake cutting, bridal-party grand entrances, line dancing, and whatever other traditions aren’t bringing the couple joy.

The notion that you have to follow a certain set of rules on your wedding day is going out of style. Think less about what you “should” do and more about what you want to do.

Only having a dance floor isn’t as popular as offering multiple forms of entertainment

Couples have gotten creative with their wedding entertainment.

Dance floors are wedding staples, but couples are looking for different ways to entertain their guests and get them involved in the day.

Unique wedding vendors and experiences like live painters, contortionists, engraving artists, live-action food and drink stations, alcohol tastings, tarot-card readers, and circus performers are on the rise.