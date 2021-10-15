A couple took their wedding photos at Kwik Trip, and the convenience store has never looked more romantic

Mark Steinke and Ashley Ormes of Janesville, Wisconsin, are big fans of Kwik Trip. Ashley Ormes and Mark Steinke at Kwik Trip. Willow Walk Photography The Midwestern convenience store chain has locations across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The couple got married earlier this year, but they decided to take additional wedding photos at one of their favorite spots. Ashley Ormes and Mark Steinke at Kwik Trip. Willow Walk Photography “They did say their vows a few weeks before this shoot was taken … but we wanted to take more at our favorite store, show and share the love,” their photographer, Autumn Ferreira of Willow Walk Photography , told Insider.

Together with their wedding photographer, the newlyweds got all dressed up and headed to the Kwik Twip off Highway 51 in Janesville. Ashley Ormes and Mark Steinke at a Kwik Trip gas pump. Willow Walk Photography “I wanted to do a fun and unique shoot and I thought Kwik Trip was the perfect place,” Ferreira said. “Myself and the bride and groom, Ashley and Mark, are all fans!”

“It’s the best Midwestern convenience store,” Ferreira said. “We love their Big Buddy drinks, their free ATMs, the amazing and hard working employees, and food!” The bride and groom enjoy a ‘Big Buddy’ drink. Willow Walk Photography Steinke and Ormes posed with Kwik Trip’s trademark Big Buddy cups while sharing a kiss

A Kwik Trip cashier helpfully straightened Steinke’s tie. A Kwik Trip cashier straightens Mark Steinke’s tie. Willow Walk Photography The cashiers were happy to participate in the photo shoot.

The couple recreated their proposal with baked goods. Mark Steinke ‘proposes’ at Kwik Trip. Willow Walk Photography Steinke “proposed” with a doughnut . Of course, Ormes said “yes.”

They even staged a cake-cutting photo with a doughnut. Ashley Ormes and Mark Steinke take a ‘cutting the cake’ photo with a doughnut. Willow Walk Photography In true wedding fashion, they proceeded to feed the doughnut to each other.

“Taking photos there allowed me to be creative and fun,” Ferreira said. “Let’s face it, sometimes weddings are serious and stressful, but marriage also has a fun side to it!” Ashley Ormes and Mark Steinke stock up at Kwik Trip. Willow Walk Photography “I was able to capture a crazy and totally lighthearted look at tying the knot at Kwik Trip and the wedding couple enjoyed the experience,” she said.