A couple took their wedding photos at Kwik Trip, and the convenience store has never looked more romantic

The Midwestern convenience store chain has locations across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Mark Steinke and Ashley Ormes of Janesville, Wisconsin, are big fans of Kwik Trip.

“They did say their vows a few weeks before this shoot was taken … but we wanted to take more at our favorite store, show and share the love,” their photographer, Autumn Ferreira of Willow Walk Photography , told Insider.

The couple got married earlier this year, but they decided to take additional wedding photos at one of their favorite spots.

Together with their wedding photographer, the newlyweds got all dressed up and headed to the Kwik Twip off Highway 51 in Janesville.

Ashley Ormes and Mark Steinke at a Kwik Trip gas pump. Willow Walk Photography

“I wanted to do a fun and unique shoot and I thought Kwik Trip was the perfect place,” Ferreira said. “Myself and the bride and groom, Ashley and Mark, are all fans!”