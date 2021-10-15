A couple took their wedding photos at Kwik Trip, and the convenience store has never looked more romantic

- Mark Steinke and Ashley Ormes took wedding photos at the convenience store Kwik Trip.
- The couple, as well as their photographer, are all big fans of the Midwestern chain.
- They posed with “Big Buddy” drink cups and staged a cake-cutting photo with a doughnut.
Mark Steinke and Ashley Ormes of Janesville, Wisconsin, are big fans of Kwik Trip.
The Midwestern convenience store chain has locations across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
The couple got married earlier this year, but they decided to take additional wedding photos at one of their favorite spots.
“They did say their vows a few weeks before this shoot was taken … but we wanted to take more at our favorite store, show and share the love,” their photographer, Autumn Ferreira of Willow Walk Photography, told Insider.
Together with their wedding photographer, the newlyweds got all dressed up and headed to the Kwik Twip off Highway 51 in Janesville.
“I wanted to do a fun and unique shoot and I thought Kwik Trip was the perfect place,” Ferreira said. “Myself and the bride and groom, Ashley and Mark, are all fans!”
“It’s the best Midwestern convenience store,” Ferreira said. “We love their Big Buddy drinks, their free ATMs, the amazing and hard working employees, and food!”
Steinke and Ormes posed with Kwik Trip’s trademark Big Buddy cups while sharing a kiss.
A Kwik Trip cashier helpfully straightened Steinke’s tie.
The cashiers were happy to participate in the photo shoot.
The couple recreated their proposal with baked goods.
Steinke “proposed” with a doughnut. Of course, Ormes said “yes.”
They even staged a cake-cutting photo with a doughnut.
In true wedding fashion, they proceeded to feed the doughnut to each other.
“Taking photos there allowed me to be creative and fun,” Ferreira said. “Let’s face it, sometimes weddings are serious and stressful, but marriage also has a fun side to it!”
“I was able to capture a crazy and totally lighthearted look at tying the knot at Kwik Trip and the wedding couple enjoyed the experience,” she said.
Kwik Trip shared the photos on its official social media accounts, deeming them “a truly cinematic experience that deserves an Academy Award.”
“Their Instagram never fails to make me laugh on a daily basis,” Ferreira said.