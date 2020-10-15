The best candid wedding photos taken in 2020, so far

Sam Walzade/This Is Reportage This Is Reportage shows off the best candid wedding photography in the world.

The wedding photographer community This Is Reportage recognises the best candid wedding photos in the world, and it was founded by documentary photographer Alan Law.

The winning shots were selected from around 12,000 submissions by a rotating panel of professional wedding and documentary photographers.

Photographers’ snaps demonstrate spontaneous, beautiful, unexpected, and sometimes bittersweet moments that are part of wedding days.

Many of the pictures from 2020 also show how the coronavirus pandemic changed couples’ ceremonies.

You can see more of This Is Reportage’s award-winning photos here.

In 2020, wedding photographers’ winning shots conveyed joy and celebration.

Aleks Kus/This Is Reportage The flowers fill the room.

A bride and groom walk through an array of rose petals in photographer Aleks Kus‘ shot.

Their grins are clearly visible behind the floral downpour.

Other pictures focused on the emotions couples felt as they got married.

Annie Kheffache Photography/This Is Reportage They’re filled with emotion.

Annie Kheffache captured grooms embracing one another during their ceremony in this black-and-white photo.

The couple held each other close, and their love is clear on their faces.

Photographers also documented special wedding traditions.

Abhimanyu Sharma/This Is Reportage The couple’s loved ones surround them.

In this photo taken by Abhimanyu Sharma, a bride and groom participate in a traditional Haldi ceremony, which is supposed to bless them before their wedding.

The up-close, authentic expressions on the couple’s faces say it all.

Some photos captured the emotional aspect of weddings.

Will Dolphin Photography/This Is Reportage The photographer captured a tearful moment between the bride and groom.

A bride and groom both wipe away tears in this sweet photo taken by Will Dolphin.

They also document sweet moments between friends.

ARJ Photography/This Is Reportage The tight frame makes the photo feel energetic.

In ARJ Photography’s photo, a group of groomsmen dance together. Their energy and excitement shine in the image.

Furry friends that were part of couples’ celebrations were also included in many photos.

Alexandru Vaduva/This Is Reportage The dog is the focus of the shot.

Alexandru Vaduva snapped a photo of a dog giving his owner a kiss during a wedding celebration. The bride looks on fondly.

Playful moments made for some of the best photos.

Abhimanyu Sharma/This Is Reportage The moving water is striking.

Wedding attendees celebrate in a pool in this candid shot.Abhimanyu Sharma captured their unabashed joy.

Some of the pictures show behind-the-scenes moments from wedding days.

André com Cláudia Photography/This Is Reportage The bride stands against the wall for balance.

André com Cláudia documented a bride being snapped into the bodice of her wedding ensemble.

The bride’s smile is visible from her profile.

Sometimes a wider lens is perfect for documenting the essence of an experience.

Fabio Mirulla Photography/This Is Reportage A sign with a heart is also visible in the shot.

Fabio Mirulla photographed a couple in silhouette as they watch an explosion of fireworks on their wedding day.

Many of the couples shared playful moments in front of the camera.

Alexandru Vaduva/This Is Reportage The guests in the background add to the fun of the shot.

A groom tosses popcorn into his bride’s mouth in this whimsical photo, which was captured by Alexandru Vaduva.

In some shots, photographers conveyed how excited couples were to be married.

Valter Antunes/This Is Reportage She looks overjoyed.

A bride triumphantly raises her bouquet in this photo taken by Valter Antunes.

Loved ones were part of the couples’ celebrations, even if it was from afar.

Fille Roelants Photography/This Is Reportage The bride holds a hand over her heart.

Fille Roelants snapped a picture of a wedding guest who watched the ceremony virtually.

The photos also showed that brides and grooms are more than just people who are getting married.

Annie Kheffache Photography/This Is Reportage It’s a quiet moment.

A bride pauses her celebrations for a moment to sit with a child in Annie Kheffache’s picture.

Many of the pictures capture the variety of emotions people feel at weddings, such as anticipation.

Florent Cattelain Photography/This Is Reportage Wedding guests stand for the bride.

A groom gazes down the aisle as his spouse walks toward him in this picture, taken by Florent Cattelain.

His expression is filled with love and excitement.

Often, the photographers snapped their cameras at the perfect moment.

Ash Davenport/This Is Reportage The light behind the woman puts the focus on her.

Ash Davenport captured a wedding guest waving her wig on the dance floor. Other guests cheer her on in the background.

Some pictures highlight wedding guests as an important part of the celebrations.

Fabbri Barbara Photographer/This Is Reportage The child grins at the bride.

Here, a bride draws a heart on a window at her wedding reception as a child watches nearby.

Fabbri Barbara documented the moment through the rainy window, which created a dynamic shot.

Photographers acted as witnesses for families’ milestones.

Federica Ariemma Photography/This Is Reportage The trees behind the couple created a magical look.

Federica Ariemma took a picture of a bride and groom sharing their first dance as their guests watched.

The outdoor setting, string lights, and flowers give the photo a romantic feel.

Many of the couples only had eyes for each other.

Chris Denner/Artisan X Photography/This Is Reportage The black-and-white filter makes the photo sweeter.

In Chris Denner’s photo, a bride and groom hold up their wedding rings for each other in glee.

Unexpected changes in weather sometimes made for great photos.

Citalli Rico/This Is Reportage The bride grins despite the weather.

Here, a bride walks through the wind on her wedding day, and an umbrella folds up as a result of the weather.

Citalli Rico captured the moment the umbrella and the bride’s veil flew into the air.

Brides and grooms didn’t have to be the focus of every shot.

Franck Petit Photography/This Is Reportage The women reach up in unison.

Wedding guests were captured throwing their hands in the air during the bouquet toss in Franck Petit’s photo.

The bride is blurry in the foreground of the shot, as Petit gives viewers a glimpse into what she saw.

Many of the photos highlight family members and their role in weddings.

Dee Bhudia/This Is Reportage The woman lays a hand on the bride’s head tenderly.

An emotional bride embraces a family member on her wedding day in this photo, which was captured by Dee Bhudia.

Sometimes, candid wedding photos depict moments of stress.

Phillippe Swiggers/This Is Reportage A photographer focused on wedding guests in this picture.

A young ring bearer almost drops the precious box in this photo, which was captured by Philippe Swiggers.

His loved ones, who are crowded around him, make the picture spark with energy.

Others portray couples’ overwhelming sense of happiness.

Jesse Van Kalmthout Photography/This Is Reportage Flowers come at them from all sides.

In Jesse Van Kalmthout’s photo, the newlyweds are covered in flower petals.

The bride’s wide grin is visible behind the array of flowers.

Some pictures are focused on more quiet, intimate moments.

Fabio Mirulla Photography/This Is Reportage Soft light filters in through the window as the bride sits with her baby.

A bride nurses her baby before putting on her wedding dress in Fabio Mirulla’s photo.

It’s a quiet moment between a mother and her child before the chaos of the day.

This Is Reportage featured a number of pictures capturing first looks.

JD Land Photography/This Is Reportage A photographer snapped a picture of this father-daughter moment.

JD Land captured a teary bride greeting her father on her wedding day in this black-and-white picture.

Sometimes, photographers pointed the camera away from the bride or groom, and it made for a great snap.

Federica Ariemma Photography/This Is Reportage The outdoor scenery gives the photo a natural feel.

During the father-daughter dance, Federica Ariemma turned the camera on who appears to be the bride’s mother.

She looks at her family and places her hand over her mouth, which highlights her emotional reaction to the dance.

Photographers used framing to capture both guests and the happy couple.

Fille Roelants Photography/This Is Reportage The guests clap and cheer.

A bride and groom kiss at the altar, and two of their loved ones cheer in the background.

Fille Roelants captured the communal joy the guests felt at the couple’s union.

The photographers also showed how couples’ ceremonies were impacted by the coronavirus.

Julien Laurent-Georges Photography/This Is Reportage Chairs have signs that keep guests spaced apart.

A flower girl sits surrounded by empty chairs at a wedding ceremony in Julien Laurent-Georges’ photo.

Laurent-Georges also captured signs that directed guests to sit in every other chair as a social-distancing measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Some photographers opted for a documentary-inspired style.

Mateusz Dobrowolski/This Is Reportage Wedding venue staffers wear face shields.

Mateusz Dobrowolski photographed three staff members at a wedding venue looking toward the party while they wore face shields.

Safety measures didn’t detract from the beauty of the moment, though.

Chelsea Cannar Photography/This Is Reportage A bride and groom wearing face coverings and gloves.

Chelsea Cannar took a photo of newlyweds from behind on their wedding day.

Both the bride and groom wore masks and gloves with their wedding attire.

Many of the photos featured on This Is Reportage are filled with joy.

John Steel Photography/This Is Reportage A bride kicks her heels into the air.

A bride’s dress flies up as she does a cartwheel in John Steel’s photo.

Some pictures conveyed romantic scenes.

Linda Vos Photography/This Is Reportage Her crown glimmers in the sunlight.

Tears stream down a bride’s face in this close-up photo, which was taken by Linda Vos.

Many of the wedding photos had stunning backdrops.

Julien Laurent-Georges Photography/This Is Reportage A bride and groom had a mansion as their backdrop.

Julien Laurent-Georges captured a bride and groom cutting their wedding cake at an angle, which created a stunning image.

Black-and-white effects also helped elevate many of the photos.

Rino Cordella/This Is Reportage Their officiant stands in the background of the shot.

A bride and groom pray during their wedding ceremony in Rino Cordella’s photo.

The bride looks up at the ceiling with tears falling down her face, while the groom bows his head.

Some of the most beautiful pictures capture tearful scenes.

Richard Skins/This Is Reportage A ‘Mr. and Mrs.’ sign hangs in the background.

A groom wipes his eyes with a handkerchief while making a speech at his wedding in Richard Skins‘ photo.

The bride’s smile makes clear the tears are happy, and the hands jutting out on either side of the frame give a glimpse of the community supporting the newlyweds.

This Is Reportage highlighted images showing how couples got creative to get married during the pandemic.

Lori Anne Crewe Photography/This Is Reportage The groom wears a cloth face mask.

A bride and groom speak to a loved one via video call on their wedding day in Lori Anne Crewe’s picture.

The bride expresses her emotion with her facial expression, and the groom wears a cloth face mask as a sign of the times.

In some images, guests wore face masks and sat far apart while the bride and groom embraced.

Sebastien Clavel Photographie/This Is Reportage The child looks up at the couple.

You might miss the masked guests in Sebastien Clavel’s photo if you were focused on the bride and groom, who shared a kiss with a child standing between them.

However, the safety measures are clear with a second glance, as the guests seem to be sitting far apart.

The photographers also captured details of the ceremonies that show their subjects’ personalities.

Linda Bouritius Photography/This Is Reportage This bride wore matching sneakers.

A bride, wearing a pair of white sneakers, steps down a flight of stairs on her wedding day in Linda Bouritius‘ photo.

The combination of the sneakers and gown – plus the nearby shoe storage unit – gives the viewer a glimpse into the bride’s sense of style.

Unexpected moments often make for stunning images when snapped by a camera.

Kristian Leven Photography/This Is Reportage People try to catch the floating veil.

A bride closes her eyes in laughter as her veil covers a man’s face after it flew through the air.

Kristian Leven photographed the funny moment.

The photographers often tried creative angles to capture moving shots.

Lukacsi Alpar/This Is Reportage The newlyweds in the car after their ceremony.

In Lukacsi Alpar’s photo, a wedding guest looks through a car window at a bride and groom as they kiss.

Some pictures show visually striking moments of brides or grooms.

Kristian Leven Photography/This Is Reportage The bride took her shoes off to celebrate in a bounce structure.

Kristian Leven snapped a photo of a bride stepping into a bouncy house on her wedding day.

Her white dress nearly blends in with the white inflatable structure, making the playful moment look natural.

Others show how photographers aren’t afraid to get close to their subjects.

Martin Hecht/This Is Reportage The photo also provides a close-up look at the lace detailing on the gown.

Martin Hecht’s photo shows an out-of-the-ordinary and intimate shot of the bride and groom during their first dance.

Children also appeared in moving wedding photos.

Rino Cordella/This Is Reportage The bride smiles behind her veil.

A flower girl stands between a bride and groom as they exchange rings in Rino Cordella’s photo.

The photographers took advantage of mood lighting.

Matthew Hammond/This Is Reportage The groom lifts her into the air.

In Matthew Hammond’s picture, light falls onto a smiling bride’s face as she dances with her groom.

Many of the photo subjects couldn’t hide their emotions.

Nadine Lotze/This Is Reportage The bride looks at her father.

The father of the bride cries as he walks his bride down the aisle in Nadine Lotze’s photo.

His closed eyes and crumpled face next to the bride’s calm demeanour make for a moving shot.

The spontaneous moments were some of the best.

William Lambelet/This Is Reportage The mountains in the background make the shot even prettier.

William Lambelet photographed a groom spraying his bride and wedding guests with Champagne.

In another image, a man makes his entrance down the aisle on a bike.

Sara Kirkham/This Is Reportage The guests look at the man in surprise.

A man rides into a wedding ceremony on a bike instead of walking.

Sara Kirkham’s use of the black-and-white effect makes the unconventional entrance a powerful moment.

Some camera angles seem to allow the viewer to experience the wedding day from the newlyweds’ point of view.

Sasha Lee Photography You can see silhouettes through the glass.

A bride and groom hold hands before entering their wedding reception in Sasha Lee’s photo.

Light shines in from the room, and the moment is full of anticipation.

In some cases, grand entrances made for stunning photos.

William Lambelet/This Is Reportage The bride’s colourful outfit matches the flowers.

A bride is carried into her wedding by her loved ones in William Lambelet’s picture.

The bride’s Doli is decorated with flowers and sparklers, and she looks striking as she’s escorted to the ceremony.

Other images showcase the delicate nature of human life.

Simona Cancelli/This Is Reportage The bride’s focus is on him.

Simona Cancelli captured an intimate moment between a bride and a loved one who is bedridden in the photo.

The bride, wearing her wedding dress, leans down toward the man, squeezing his hand and caressing his nose.

Memories that can become a blur are documented forever in the photos.

A newlywed couple holds hands and spins under an array of yellow flowers in Sam Walzade’s photo.

You can see the bride’s wide grin behind the flowers.

Above all else, the pictures are about love.

William Lambelet/This Is Reportage The couple holds hands.

William Lambelet snapped an aerial shot showing a bride and groom walking down the aisle while an organ player sits in the right of the frame.

