Now Wedding Photographers Are Being Invited Into The Bedroom To Shoot The Morning After

For some couples, all of that dieting and working out before the wedding isn’t only to look good in their wedding clothes. Couples opting for a new trend in wedding photography also want to look good the morning after.The new trend? Bringing in a photographer to snap a couple’s first intimate moments, the New York Daily News is reporting.



Couples are inviting photographers into their bedrooms to document the sexy side of marriage, from shower scenes tangled sheets to the process of undressing.

New Jersey-based photographer Michelle Jonné, 34, charges $650 to enter a couple’s bedroom.

“”I wanted to do the shoots to show that [marriage] is happy … it’s sexy and it’s not over,” Jonné told the Daily News.

One woman interviewed by the Daily News, Inna Shamis, a 38-year old New Jersey PR executive, even said she planned to show the pictures to her kids someday. “But when they’re older and can understand it,” she told the paper. “It’s their parents looking artistic … not at all pornography.”

It seems a bit odd to us to strip down and expose the first moments of your marriage to a photographer. Some things should remain private.

