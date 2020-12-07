A 300-person wedding could be linked to deaths of 7 Washington nursing home residents after staff members attended, health officials say

Thiago Santos/iStock/Getty

Seven COVID-19 deaths may be linked to a wedding that hosted 300 attendees.

Nursing home staff at three facilities in Grant County, Washington attended the wedding on November 7.

Soon after, seven COVID-19-related deaths at the centres were linked to the wedding, Grant County Health District announced.

An additional three deaths are being investigated in connection to the wedding.

A wedding that hosted over 300 attendees could be connected with seven COVID-19 related deaths at Washington nursing homes, reported NBC News.

According to the Grant County Health District, the deaths occurred soon after staff members at three Grant County care facilities attended the wedding. The dead were elderly men in their 70s, 80s, and 90s.

The Grand County Health District said in a statement that it wasn’t clear whether the staff members had directly come into contact with the associated patiences, since “staff in these facilities care for entire units.”

In addition to the seven dead at nursing homes across the county, three other COVID-19 deaths have been connected to the wedding.

“Our most vulnerable community members â€” elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions â€” are especially at risk of complications due to a COVID-19 infection and we must continue to take measures to protect them from this disease,” the Grant County announcement read.

Indoor social gatherings such as weddings have been known as “super-spreader” events in the past, and large weddings, in particular, have been linked to several COVID-19 outbreaks.



