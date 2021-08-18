33 photos that show what royal wedding dresses look like around the world

- Royal weddings are usually lavish affairs, sometimes lasting several days.
- Wedding dresses range from simple garments to intricate designs.
- White wedding dresses are traditional in some countries, while other royals have worn bright colors.
Princess Beatrice wore a Norman Hartnell gown that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth for her small, intimate wedding in 2020.
The Queen wore the Peau De Soie taffeta and ivory Duchess satin gown to the London film premiere of “Lawrence of Arabia” in 1962 and the State Opening of Parliament in 1967.
Princess Beatrice wore the dress to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus.
Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston in a dress designed by Luisa Beccaria.
Lady Gabriella Windsor is the Queen’s first cousin once removed. She and Kingston married at St. George’s Chapel in 2019.
Thailand’s Queen Suthida wore an iridescent pink jacket and skirt for her surprise wedding to King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
In 2019, the king of Thailand married Suthida Tidjai in a lavish surprise ceremony where he poured sacred water on her head at Ampornsan Throne Hall in Bangkok. The event took people by surprise because the royal palace never acknowledged the pair’s relationship.
Suthida was a commoner before marrying into royalty, working as a flight attendant on Thai Airways and later a general in Thailand’s army before joining Vajiralongkorn’s security detail.
Ayako Moriya of Japan wore a red kouchiki – a cloak with long, wide sleeves – and a brown naga-bakama – a “divided skirt” – when she married shipping-firm employee Kei Moriya.
Ayako Moriya, born Princess Ayako of Takamado, gave up her royal status to marry a commoner in 2018.
Princess Eugenie’s 2018 wedding dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos and featured a neckline that folded around the shoulders, a low back, and a long, flowing train.
Instead of a veil, Princess Eugenie opted for the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara with diamonds and emeralds.
Meghan Markle wore a Givenchy dress designed by Clare Waight Keller when she wed Prince Harry in 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.
Princess Ariana Makonnen married Prince Joel Makonnen of Ethiopia in a Lazaro dress customized by Cheryl Lofton, who has tailored outfits for Michelle Obama.
Prince Joel Makonnen and Princess Ariana Makonnen of Ethiopia celebrated their wedding day in Washington, DC, in 2017.
Princess Sofia of Sweden chose a lacy dress by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt.
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia got married in 2015.
Dayangku Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah of Brunei was dripping in precious stones, including a bouquet of gems, on her wedding day.
Prince Abdul Malik and Dayangku Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah got married in the Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan in 2015.
Journalist Elisabetta Rosboch von Wolkenstein married the prince of Belgium in Valentino.
Belgium’s Prince Amedeo and his wife, Princess Elisabetta, had their wedding ceremony in Rome in 2014.
Princess Claire of Luxembourg wore a wedding gown by designer Elie Saab.
Princess Claire of Luxembourg, a German bioethics researcher, married Prince Felix of Luxembourg in 2013.
Indonesia’s Prince Notonegoro and Princess Hayu were friends when they were younger and dated for 10 years before marrying.
Indonesia’s Prince Notonegoro and Princess Hayu’s wedding lasted three days, from October 21 through 23, in 2013.
Viktória Cservenyák chose a dress by Danish designer Claes Iversen when she married Prince Jaime of the Netherlands.
Viktória Cservenyák, a former lawyer and writer, married Prince Jaime of the Netherlands in 2013 in Apeldoorn.
Princess Charlene of Monaco’s simple Armani gown was embellished with subtle embroidery.
Princess Charlene of Monaco married Prince Albert II of Monaco at the Prince’s Palace in 2011.
Two billion people tuned in to watch Kate Middleton marry Prince William in a now-famous Alexander McQueen dress.
The couple married in 2011 and now share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Phillips married English rugby player Mike Tindall in an ivory silk and duchess satin gown designed by royal couturier Stewart Parvin.
Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall wed in 2011.
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan was a commoner before marrying King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in a traditional Buddhist ceremony.
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema got married at Punakha Dzong in Bhutan’s ancient capital, Punakha, in 2011.
Princess Tatiana of Greece wore a dress by Venezuelan designer Ángel Sánchez.
Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Princess Tatiana got married at the Cathedral of Agios Nikolaos in 2010 in Spetses, Greece.
Princess Victoria of Sweden wore a dress with a folded neckline designed by Pär Engsheden when she married Prince Daniel in 2010.
The duchess satin gown also featured a 16-foot train.
Princess Nathalie of Denmark’s 2011 gown was created by Danish designer Henrik Hviid.
Princess Nathalie is the youngest daughter of Prince Richard of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Princess Benedikte of Denmark. Her ivory satin and silk organza gown was decorated with a bodice made of appliques, with matching embellishments down the front.
Princess Noor of Jordan was radiant in a beaded wedding dress, though the couple divorced in 2009.
Prince Hamzah bin Hussein of Jordan and Princess Noor married in 2003 and divorced in 2009. Both have since remarried.
Sayako Kuroda gave up her royal title as Princess Nori of Japan to marry Yoshiki Kuroda in a plain, A-line dress and white gloves.
Sayako Kuroda and Yoshiki Kuroda married in Tokyo in 2005.
Queen Letizia of Spain chose a Manuel Pertegaz wedding dress for her 2004 marriage to King Felipe that featured a statement collar.
The collar was embroidered with fleur de lys and wheat, symbols from a Spanish royal crest, according to Hello! magazine.
Morocco’s Princess Lalla Salma, who worked as an engineer before taking the title, broke the tradition of keeping royal wives hidden when she married King Mohammed VI.
King Mohammed VI of Morocco married Princess Lalla Salma at the royal palace in Rabat, Morocco, in 2002.
In 2002, Princess Maxima of the Netherlands married Prince Willem-Alexander in a Valentino dress.
Maxima’s dress, made of ivory mikado silk, featured three-quarter-length sleeves and lace panels on the sides of the skirt, according to Hello! magazine.
Princess Martha Louise of Norway wore a collared wedding gown in 2002.
Princess Martha Louise married Ari Behn in a coat dress by Norwegian designer Wenche Lyche, according to Vogue.
Karabo Motsoeneng married the King of Lesotho in a jewel-encrusted dress, necklace, and crown.
Karabo Motsoeneng, now Queen ‘Masenate Mohato Seeiso, married King Letsie III of Lesotho in 2000.
Queen Mathilde of Belgium’s dress from her 1999 wedding to King Philippe included a high-standing collar.
Queen Mathilde wore a long-sleeved coat dress with buttons down the front.
Infanta Cristina of Spain wore a custom Lorenzo Caprile gown in 1997 for her wedding to Inaki Urdangarin.
Cristina wore a silk gown with an off-the-shoulder silhouette.
In 1995, Princess Marie Chantal of Greece’s wedding dress featured textured embellishments and appliques.
The Valentino dress consisted of a lace bodice and ivory silk skirt, Hello! magazine reported.
Princess Anne’s cowl-necked wedding dress from 1973 was designed by Maureen Baker of Susan Small.
The gown featured a high neck, trumpet sleeves, and a 7-foot-long train, according to Vogue.
In 1960, Princess Margaret wed Antony Armstrong-Jones in a silk organza Norman Hartnell gown.
Rita Hayworth’s Christian Dior dress for her 1949 wedding to Prince Aly Khan of Pakistan was periwinkle blue with a V-neck and full skirt.
Hayworth paired her tea-length dress with a matching Dior hat.