Wedding Crashers—You're Invited!

Usually people have trouble cutting down wedding guest lists, not filling them up.



A Ukranian woman getting married in London has put out a classified ad searching for guests to fill spots at her upcoming wedding. The majority of her friends and family live far, far away from the United Kingdom, thus the bride needs a local entourage. She’s also seeking “decent” (whatever that entails…) candidates to be bridesmaids, groomsmen and ushers. Well, it beats sitting at home watching “Wedding Crashers”; instead, you can live it..

BBC: The woman says in the advertisement: “I’m having a large mixed wedding of about 150 people.

“My partner has loads of family around to invite to the wedding. Unfortunately for me, my family are all in Ukraine so they all can’t make it. Only my mum and dad will be there.”

Volunteers have to send a photograph and write about themselves, but in return they get invited to the reception.

Gumtree trends analyst Trisha Routledge said: “For brides and grooms whose family live abroad, it must be tough not to have them there on the most special day of your life.

On the other hand, the Ukraine would certainly make for an expensive destination wedding…

