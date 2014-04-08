An NYC Broker Sold $US13 Million Worth Of Luxury Apartments On Chinese Networking App WeChat

Real estate is becoming more and more high-tech these days, with many brokers blogging, tweeting, and posting photos to Instagram to lure in investors.

But a recent blockbuster sale by Ryan Serhant, NestSeekers agent and star of “Million Dollar Listing: New York,” really takes things up a notch.

According to New York Magazine, Serhant recently closed a $US13 million deal solely using WeChat, a popular Chinese social networking site. An unnamed buyer used the site to message Serhant’s team, ultimately buying two units at the yet-to-be-completed Baccarat Hotel & Residences on West 53rd Street in New York City.

One unit was a three-bedroom residence costing $US10 million; the other was a $US3 million one-bedroom apartment.

“This price for a deal that was done and initiated 100 per cent through social media and across the world?” Serhant said to NY Mag. “A complete stranger who learned about us via social media and basically gave us $US13 million and change to invest in something that’s not even been built yet in a city they have never even been to? I don’t think [anyone else has done that].”

Serhant estimated that about 25 of his sales in the last year have come through social media, though the Baccarat sale is the biggest by far.

The hotel and luxury condo building is set to open in the next few months and is one of the most highly anticipated projects of the year. There will be 61 residential units, ranging from one to five bedrooms, in addition to a 115-room hotel. Glittering crystal decorations are a highlight throughout the building, and a five-star restaurant is also in the works.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.