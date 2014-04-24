WeChat Attacks Mark Zuckerberg By Name In New Ad

China-based messaging app WeChat is going on the offensive against Facebook.

In an ad posted to YouTube earlier this month, WeChat depicts a psychotherapist talking to a man who is clearly meant to be Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The Zuckerberg character is seen from behind, but he’s identifiable by Zuck’s trademark hairstyle and his complaint that “I invented the social network, and now my friends, they’re unfriending me.”

The therapist then suggests the Zuckerberg character download WeChat, so he can use its radar function to find and call nearby strangers.

The WeChat app can be used to send text messages and make free voice calls via mobile phone and is a direct competitor to the messaging services Facebook offers. Facebook upped the ante in February when it purchased the messaging service WhatsApp for $US19 billion.

Currently, WhatsApp has about 500 million monthly active users, compared with 355 million for WeChat.

WeChat also has a follow-up ad where “social network boy Mark” sends his lawyers after the WeChat therapist.

