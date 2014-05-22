19 Party Pictures From New York City's 'Prom For Tech Nerds'

Madeline Stone
Webutante ballFacebook.com/thewebutanteball

The Webutante Ball is one of Silicon Alley’s biggest social events, and Tuesday night’s edition didn’t disappoint.

The party was held as part of Internet Week, a series of panels and events that runs May 19-22.

The Webutante Ball is known as a kind of prom for the New York tech community, where nerds finally leave their computers and show up dressed to the nines.

An article in Metro New York earlier this week highlighted the hook-up scene the party has become known for.

“It’s a prom for tech nerds, and I mean, what better place to hook up than at a prom?” graphic designer Nick McGlynn said to Metro New York. “You see these people at networking mixers and other media events and panels, but you never actually get to hang out and flirt, so given the opportunity, those ides make other events finally come to fruition.”

The party went down at Marquee, a hot club in Chelsea.

Inside, the club was packed both upstairs and downstairs.

A DJ provided some beats for the night.

Stoli was an official sponsor of the event, and girls carried around trays of drinks.

Richard Blakeley, formerly an editor for Gawker and Thrillist, was the host for the night.

Seth Porges is on the right. He's a tech writer and cofounded Cloth, an app that helps you create a digital archive of outfits.

James Del, head of sponsored content at Gawker, helped some friends with drinks.

Gary Sharma sported a red tie and some not-so-subtle marketing for his tech event site, Gary's Guide.

There were multiple people sporting Google Glass at the party.

It was a tech event, after all.

Guests could get their portraits done on iPads. The results were surprisingly accurate.

Yahoo Travel editor Paula Froelich looked stunning in red.

New York Post reporter Tara Palmeri is on the far left.

Hypervocal editor Marisa Kabas poses with a friend.

Graphic designer Nick McGlynn hung out with watch consultant Spanish Rob. The two host a monthly networking event called Obliterati together.

Insider Images' Gary. He stopped to check his phone.

Blakeley poses with fiancee Lindsay Kaplan.

Some partygoers played with props.

They even had tiaras and crowns to go along with the 'Internet Prom' theme.

Want to see some more party photos?

