19 Party Pictures From New York City's 'Prom For Tech Nerds'

The Webutante Ball is one of Silicon Alley’s biggest social events, and Tuesday night’s edition didn’t disappoint.

The party was held as part of Internet Week, a series of panels and events that runs May 19-22.

The Webutante Ball is known as a kind of prom for the New York tech community, where nerds finally leave their computers and show up dressed to the nines.

An article in Metro New York earlier this week highlighted the hook-up scene the party has become known for.

“It’s a prom for tech nerds, and I mean, what better place to hook up than at a prom?” graphic designer Nick McGlynn said to Metro New York. “You see these people at networking mixers and other media events and panels, but you never actually get to hang out and flirt, so given the opportunity, those ides make other events finally come to fruition.”

