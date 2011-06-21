Instagram Gets An Awesome Web Interface For Browsing Photos And Commenting

Webstagram is the easiest way to view your Instagram feed online.



You can like photos, follow/unfollow people, make comments, and even view different sizes for each image if you want to download it.

All you do is log in using your Instagram username and password, and you’re all set to go.

We’re definitely adding this one to our bookmarks folder.

Some features unique to Webstagram include Photo Of The Day, a great search tool, and barely any advertisements whatsoever (the website is free to use).

If you are an Instagram fan, this free website is definitely worth a try. If you’re not a fan of Instagram, you should be a fan of Instagram.

