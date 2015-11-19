11 websites to bookmark if you want to get rich

We’ve pointed out some of the best personal finance books to read and podcasts to listen to.
If those didn’t strike a chord or fit into your busy schedule, we have a third option for you.
To get smarter about investing and psyched about managing money, start by bookmarking these 11 sites:
The Motley Fool aims to build a strong investment community, which it does by providing a variety of resources: the website, books, a newspaper column, a radio station, and a newsletter.
This site has something for every type of investor from basic lessons for beginners to investing commentary on mutual funds, stock sectors, and value for the more advanced. It offers free features such as a stock-rating service, and fee-based services such as a newsletter, so you can choose exactly how you want to learn.
This interactive website provides clear and concise videos on every financial topic you could imagine, including 401(k)s, Roth IRAs, traditional IRAs, compound interest, stocks and bonds, and discussion of current economic topics.
This site is ideal for the visual learners. The videos are generally under ten minutes each, so this is also an option for those who don't have the time or patience to read an entire book about how to deal with their money.
Morningstar is where it all started in terms of ranking mutual funds, and it does a great job of it. In addition to being able to review your portfolio and find top funds quickly, it provides solid descriptions and in-depth analysis of the funds.
You'll also have access to news, tutorials, and forums.
The author of the bestselling personal finance book, 'I Will Teach You To be Rich,' Ramit Sethi, created a website of the same name for people who are looking for the 'big wins.'
Sethi provides advice on topics beyond the personal finance basics, like finding your dream job, making more money, and starting your own business, along with free tools such as his 'Save $US1000 in one week' challenge.
The creator of Rockstar Finance, 'J. Money,' curates the best money articles from a wide web of personal finance bloggers and writers -- the 'rockstars' -- and then shares them on his site to get a broad range of voices, opinions, and experiences in one place.
You can sign up by email to stay up to date and receive the new rockstar articles daily. J. Money also has his own personal finance blog, Budgets Are Sexy, for people who like his approach.
Credit.com allows you to create a free account that gives you access to your credit score, which has far-reaching effects on several important aspects of your life.
The site also features a regular lineup of personal finance, identity theft, and debt management articles that keep you up to date on best practices for managing your money.
The digital component to the magazine 'Kiplinger's' features a broad range of topics, from retirement to real estate, and it will keep you on top of the latest investing news.
If you struggle to stay engaged while reading longer articles about money, Kiplinger utilises slideshows and quizzes to offer valuable insights.
Investopedia has it all: personal finance tips, endless tutorials, a stock simulator, and of course, an extensive financial dictionary.
If you're a novice investor looking to get started accumulating wealth, check out Investopedia's eight-part investing tutorial. It starts with the basic question, 'What is investing?' and then delves into compounding, types of investments, and portfolios and diversification.
WiseBread provides short, to-the-point articles about dealing with your money on a day to day basis, from shopping to paying off debt to saving effectively.
WiseBread also offers a daily roundup of the best retail deals and an extensive credit card guide.
BlackRock is an asset manager, and The BlackRock Blog covers several topics under the investment umbrella. Its posts are written by CFAs and other financial professionals, so you're getting expert advice for free.
This blog is ideal for more advanced investors who want to go deeper in their discussion of strategies and products.
NerdWallet is all about comparison. You can compare credit and debit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, and banks in order to help you find the best way to store and manage your money.
The site also offers a free 'Ask an Advisor' feature, where readers are invited to submit their questions for answers from financial advisors across the US.
