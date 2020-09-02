10 websites to help you find remote work or freelance jobs quickly

supersizer/Getty Images Simplify your job search with these remote job platforms.

Millions of Americans have lost their jobs in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, companies that are still in business are going remote where possible, meaning that now is a great time to look for remote work.

Here are 10 remote-focused job searching platforms to look through, including Remote.co, Outsourcely.com, and JustRemote.co.

A lot of Americans are looking for a remote job right now.

Some 13 million people have remained jobless since mid-March, per the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

But that’s not the only fundamental and immediate shift in the labour market: At the same time, companies that can go remote are going remote for the foreseeable future, as the pandemic forces millions to socially distance or quarantine. This means that if companies are hiring, new positions might be posted as remote jobs, at least in the short term.

Searching for a remote job or freelance project doesn’t have to be difficult or time consuming. Here are 10 remote-focused job boards to help you find work quickly, listed alphabetically.

FlexJobs.com

Best for: FlexJobs is best for people looking for a range of remote jobs across a variety of industries, as well as those looking for jobs with alternative schedules.

What makes it different: You can filter jobs by industry and amount of time required.

Employment type: Full-time, part-time, contract, freelance, and temporary

Sign up process: FlexJobs requires a paid account that costs $US14.95 per month, $US29.95 per quarter, or $US49.95 per year. *FlexJobs is offering a discount on its membership prices up to 50% off by using the code JOB at checkout. This discount is valid through April 30.

Jobspresso.co

Best for: Jobspresso.co is best for people looking for remote jobs in marketing,tech,writing and editing, and customer service.

What makes it different: You can filter jobs by industry, and the site lets you search for internships.

Employment type: Full-time, part-time, contract, internship

Sign up process: A free login is required to get updates on job listings.

JustRemote.co

Best for: Just Remote is best for people looking for jobs in tech, social media, design, marketing, and writing.

What makes it different: Many of the jobs posted are from companies overseas, and some are startups.

Employment type: Full-time, part-time, contract

Sign up process: N/A

Outsourcely.com

Best for: Outsourcely.com is great for people looking for jobs in administrative support, web development, business services, and design.

What makes it different: The site features many jobs posted by startups.

Employment type: Full-time, part-time

Sign up process: Sign up is free.

Pangian.com

Best for:Pangian is great for job seekers looking for positions in IT, design, marketing, sales, teaching, and writing.

What makes it different: The website offers estimated salary ranges for each listing and lets you search for postings by industry.

Employment type: Full-time, part-time, contract

Sign up process: Sign up, which is free, is required to view job listings.

Remote.co

Best for:Remote.co is great for job seekers looking for a position as a virtual assistant, in the legal industry,customer service, teaching, or IT.

What makes it different: The website lets you search for postings by industry.

Employment type: Full-time, part-time, freelance, international

Sign up process: Sign up is free.

Remotive.io

Best for:Remotive.io is best for anyone looking for a remote job at a startup.

What makes it different: There are plenty of jobs in customer service, software development, marketing/sales, and design.The website also runs a weekly jobs email of new listings.

Employment type: Full-time, part-time, freelance

Sign up process: Sign up is free.

SkipTheDrive.com

Best for:SkipTheDrive.com is great for job seekers looking for entry level job listings, There are also plenty of listings for bilingual people, those who know how to code in Python, and a range of other industries.

What makes it different: The website lets you search for postings by industry, as well as by whether a job is entry level or not.

Employment type: Full-time, part-time

Sign up process: N/A

StaticJobs.com

Best for:StaticJobs.com is best for people looking for IT and software engineering jobs in the US, London, or Canada.

What makes it different: The website lets you search for postings by skillset or coding language, as well as by state.

Employment type: Full-time, part-time

Sign up process: N/A

WeWorkRemotely.com

Best for:WeWorkRemotely.com is best for people in software and programming, though opportunities in other areas like copywriting exist on the site as well.

What makes it different: There are many job postings for front-end developers, WordPress developers, data engineers, and more. The site also lets you filter listings by whether they’re full-time or contract positions.

Employment type: Full-time, contract

Sign up process: N/A

