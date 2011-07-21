Websites Smaller Than Yahoo! Will Be Hit Hard By A Drop In Display Ads

Yahoo! (NASDAQ: YHOO) said its revenue fell last quarter to a large extent because of a drop in its display advertising.



The trend will spread to other websites with smaller audience size than those of Yahoo!, AOL (NYSE: AOL) and MSN. The three portals are among the largest sites in the U.S. by visitors. There are several nearly as large that will suffer the same trouble.

Yahoo! revenue fell 5% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year to $1.1 billion after traffic acquisition costs. The company said sales force changes were partially to blame. Industry data show otherwise. Facebook now has over a quarter of the total display inventory in the U.S. Two years ago, that share was close to nothing.

