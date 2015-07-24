9 incredibly popular websites that are still blocked in China

If you don’t completely comply with the Chinese government’s regulations in censoring politically sensitive information, there’s a good chance the Great Firewall of China will shut you down.

In 2010, China shut down 1.3 million Web sites, allowing access to 41 per cent fewer than the previous year.

China has since let some sites like LinkedIn come back online, but here’s nine popular websites that are still blocked from regular access in the country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.