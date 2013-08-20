This Mysterious Website Tells You When You Will Die

Ever wonder how long you have to live? It turns out the Internet can answer even that.

Using actuarial data compiled by Wolfram|Alpha, a writer and former software designer named Philip Bump has set up a life clock on his website. Here’s the site where you can calculate your own death time. Punch in your date of birth, sex and country where you live (unfortunately limited to US, UK, Germany, France, and Mexico).

Let’s say you are an American male, born on… oh, say December 17, 1981. The website spits out that you are scheduled to die on May 15, 2059. That is a Thursday, in case you are wondering.

Being from Germany, France or the UK gives you an extra year (give or take a few months) — which is not much, given all of the clucking about European healthcare or the French diet. And you will still die on a Thursday.

But the disadvantage to someone born in Mexico is staggering and tragic (look at the year):

Because the only data used here are age, nationality and sex, the projection can only be a rough estimate, at best. It does not account very well for cases such as the exceptionally health-conscious, people in dangerous occupations, severely overweight people, etc.

Still, the numbers are harrowing.

