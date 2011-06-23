Website Designers and Developers

Finding a web designer or website developer can be the toughest decision any website or business owner can make when building or improving their website on the internet. Many businesses attempt to find the same person to fill both of these roles, when in fact these roles couldn’t be more different. Finding a webmaster who can be both your web designer and your website developer can be like finding a needle in the haystack. In order to help with your search, it’s first very important to understand the differences between these two crucial roles.



Web Designer Core Skills

A website design is graphic designer who has skills building web templates, designing elements, website logos, images, backgrounds, website fonts and colour palettes. They should have experience building sites that create an appealing aesthetic and improve the overall user experience. Many web designers will either create their designs from scratch in programs such as Adobe Photoshop or other graphic design programs, or use free public domain icons and free clip art on the web to help with their graphic design speed. Website designer’s play a key role into your corporate branding and their designs may need to translate onto business cards and advertising or promotional material. A good web site design can increase user engagement, sales, interaction, and the overall word of mouth marketing to your business.

Web Developer Core Skills

A website developer is a computer architect who is family with computer code that will make your site operate and function properly. A good web developer should be family with coding in many different languages such as PHP, ASP, .NET, JQUERY, JAVA, and also be aware of connecting code to databases such as MYSQL for database oriented web sites. A web developer must be able to implement a web design into a functional application. They should be able to dissect computer code to diagnose a problem and fix it, which translates into a faster web application and web site which will improve the overall user experience. Their code should be simple and fast and work with no bugs.

As you can see, these two roles couldn’t be more different. Aside from the fact that the web developer must be able to implement the web design into a working application, they are two unique skill sets. Therefore, finding one person who can accomplish both your web design and your web development is like asking someone to pitch the baseball and also catch the baseball. Here are some tips for finding a great web developer or web designer.

Don’t look on Craigslist. You might be able to find someone on craigslist to handle your project; however, you might get inundated with millions of automated responses.

Get a referral. Ask your contacts and business relationships if they can refer you to a great web designer, web design firm, or web developer. Therefore, you may be able to find someone with good recommendations.

Interview in person. Communication can be a major barrier with web developers and web designers. Therefore, meeting face to face can give you a good idea of how your communicate ideas into action and how well you will work together on your web project.

Try not to outsource. While outsourcing can save you money, you may also have a project that drags on for a very long time with not efficient code, so you run the risk of getting what you pay for.

To Summarize, proceed with caution and choose your web designer and developers carefully or you might pay the price later.

