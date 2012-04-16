Here's The Awesome Widget That Calculates The Correlations Between Anything And Everything

Wanna know how long Apple’s gonna keep moving up?



Maybe you should look to Starbucks.

We recently came across Select Sector SPDR’s Correlation Tracker. The site tells you which stocks and ETFs have the highest and lowest correlations to any given ticker.

The three-year movement on AAPL, it turns out, has a .98 correlation coefficient with SBUX.

How about Bank of America, to choose another stock everyone’s watching (if for an entirely different reason)? Japanese semi-conductor manufacturer Advantest, at .95.

Click here to play with the Correlation Tracker.

Photo: Select Sector SPDRs

