Here's How To Calculate The Amount Of Time You've Wasted Watching TV

tiii.me screencap The website ‘tiii.me’ calculates just how much time you’ve wasted watching TV.

If you’ve ever wondered how much time you’ve wasted watching your favourite TV shows, a new website can calculate just how long you’ve spent in front of the tube.

“Tiii.me” allows you to not just figure out how much time you spend binge-watching, say, over a weekend, but rather over your entire life.

It does this by calculating the running-time of your favourite shows, from “House of Cards” to “SportsCenter,” and adding the collective time of each via the amount of seasons.

This is how it works:

Input one of your favourite shows on the site. It can be anything from “Jeopardy” to “Community.”

Once you’ve entered a show, choose how many seasons you’ve watched. If you gave up on “The Simpsons” after season 10, you can adjust back.

Once the show and season are input, the website calculates the time “wasted.” All 26 seasons of “The Simpsons” account for nearly 12 days.

The more shows you add, the larger your number grows.

You can add as many shows as you like until you find out just how much time you’ve spent watching TV (for me, it’s 3 full months).

Once you’ve figured out just how much time you’ve actually wasted, you can share with your friends.

You can find out how much time you’ve wasted watching your favourite TV shows here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.