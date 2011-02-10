HP Just Announced It's Doing WebOS PCs -- Time For Microsoft To Worry?

Photo: AP

HP just sent a shot at Microsoft, announcing plans to bring its mobile operating system, WebOS, to desktop computers this year.Considering HP is the world’s biggest PC maker, this could have serious reverberations.



HP exec Todd Bradley said, “Do the maths on two PCs per second. You easily exceed 100 million devices with WebOS deployed annually. That’s the start of something pretty big.”

Sure, Microsoft will still power most — like 99.99% — of HP’s computers for the next year or two. But after that, if HP pours resources into WebOS, it could actually start chipping away at Microsoft.

The odds are slim that it actually affects Microsoft, but it just shows how little confidence Microsoft’s traditional partners have in Microsoft these days.

Dell is working with Google on Android phones and tablets. And now HP is building its own software.

