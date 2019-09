How’s Alan Meckler’s Jupitermedia doing under its new name?

Now that Jupiter’s stock photo business is gone, the online media company — which owns Internet.com and MediaBistro — is now called WebMediaBrands Inc. (Enough words?)

It’s now trading under the ticker WEBM, where it closed the day at $0.48 — up 12%, according to Yahoo Finance.

