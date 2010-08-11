WebMediaBrands CEO Alan Meckler Tweets Ahead Of Q2 Report Tomorrow: "We Will Show Growth For Sure"

WebMediaBrands Chairman and CEO Alan Meckler — formerly Jupitermedia, owner of Mediabistro, etc. — just tweeted what sounds like bragging ahead of his Q2 earnings report tomorrow.



“Our quaterly financial conference call for WEBM takes place tomorrow at 5 eastern. 866-288-9872. We will show growth for sure,” he said first.

“More tomorrow on our financal call but the job board continues to rock. good news for those in the media biz,” he then tweeted, linking to Mediabistro.

Is this even legal? WebMediaBrands is a public company and the market is open. Sure sounds like he’s hinting at insider info that could be favourable to the company’s shareholders.

This as the company acknowledged today in an SEC filing that the NASDAQ sent it a notice on Aug. 6., warning that its share price — well below $1.00 — is too low, and needs to increase or risk delisting.

Shares are up 5.7% today on below-average volume.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.