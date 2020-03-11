Online travel agency Webjet has reported a significant rise in cancellations because of the coronavirus

Travel bookings are declining on webjet. Getty

Webjet has reported a decline in travel bookings amid the coronavirus.

The travel agency has also seen a rise in people cancelling their near-term travel plans.

Webjet Managing Director John Guscic and the board of directors are voluntarily taking a salary and director fee cut until things return to normal.

The travel agency said in a statement, “With COVID-19 spreading broadly to countries outside of China, there has been a material escalation in cancellation rates of near-term travel and a reduction in overall travel booking activity.”

Webjet also withdrew its 2020 earnings guidance because of uncertainty around the scale and duration of the coronavirus.

The statement said that while bookings beyond three months are still tracking as expected, cancellations are now happening at short notice before travel, “and therefore reducing visibility on future earnings”.

Webjet has also rolled out a company-wide cost-cutting program to reduce the impact of coronavirus. Part of that includes Managing Director John Guscic and the board of directors voluntarily reducing their salary and directors fees by 20%. This reduction will persist until conditions return to normal.

Guscic will also forgo any bonus he would have received in the 2020 financial year.

He added that the company is focused on minimising the she short term impact on its earnings and will prepare for when global travel conditions return to normal.

“Our momentum prior to COVID-19 was well ahead of the market and we are preparing ourselves to take advantage of what is likely to be a faster-growing market when broad-based travel returns globally.”

The airline industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus

This week Qantas announced it is reducing flights by almost 25% – the equivalent of grounding 38 planes. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce even set aside his salary for six months. It comes after Virgin Australia and Tigerair also reduced their flights, which is set to cost the two airlines up to $75 million.

Chrystal Zhang, Associate Professor of Aviation in the School of Engineering at RMIT, told Business Insider Australia on Tuesday that the aviation industry will be impacted by the coronavirus on three fronts: its airlines, airports and travellers.

Zhang highlighted that the current situation for the airline industry is “unprecedented” in terms of cancellation of flights both domestically and internationally.

And because it is unprecedented, Zhang said it is hard to determine exactly how much the coronavirus will impact the aviation industry.

“No one can tell from [an] economic perspective, how much revenue the airline will lose,” she said at the time, adding that current figures are an estimate. “It will be quite sometime before the whole industry will be able to understand…how much that is.”

