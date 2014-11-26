Webjet Shares Have Taken A Dive After Forecasting Flat Australian Travel In 2015

Lady Elliot Island, Queensland. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Online travel booking company Webjet shares fell almost 3% after the company forecast flat Australian domestic travel in 2015.

Managing Director John Guscic told an investor briefing that the company’s core market, Australian domestic travel, continues to be flat and is expected to be unchanged in 2015.

Webjet expects 2015 earnings of $27 million, compared to $23.3 million in 2014, after $1 million costs associated with acquisition of SunHotels.

The share were down 2.87% to $3.05.

