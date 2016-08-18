Webjet shares are going nuts, up 19%

The Holi Festival of Colours. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Shares in Webjet are soaring after the online travel booking site posted a record 27% rise in full year profit to $22.2 million.

A short time ago, they were up 19% to $9.59.

Overall revenue increased by 29% to $155.3 million. Webjet has now reported 27 months of consecutive record top line revenue growth.

Webjet declared a final dividend of 8 cents a share, a 10.3% increase.

