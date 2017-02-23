Webjet profit soars on the sale of its Asia-focused business

Photo: Mark Wilson/ Getty Images.

Online travel booking group Webjet’s net profit after tax for the first half nearly quadrupled to $39.4 million on the sale of its Asia-focused business unit Zuji and strong growth across its digital retail and digital wholesale business.

Profit from continuing operations rose 87% to $20 million and revenue climbed 48% to $92 million. Operating profit surged 68% to $30.6 million.

It has lifted interim dividend by 15% to 7.5 cents a share.

