Webjet is now accepting bitcoin

Webjet has become the first travel agency in Australia to accept bitcoin. Look:

The option is only available on the Webjet Exclusives page for now, but according to www.startupsmart.com.au, the Webjet Limited Group will consider rolling it out across its other products, including flights, accommodation and travel insurance.

Payments will be facilitated through BitPOS, the gateway that set up the first full-time BTC payments option in an Australian pub, back in 2013.

BitPOS founder Jason Williams told StartupSmart that bitcoin sales have “zero chance of fraud and are cheaper than traditional online payment methods” as it takes just a 1% cut of the transaction.

