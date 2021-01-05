SIGN UP HERE: Insiders at Latham & Watkins, Skadden, and recruiting firm Major Lindsey & Africa share how to land a summer associate gig in Big Law

- You can sign up for our event on January 12 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PST here.
This year’s been doubly tough for law school students, who took a hairpin turn to remote schooling in the middle of an already rigorous spring semester. The pandemic has also prompted many schools to postpone their on-campus recruiting programs, typically held just before a law student’s second year, to early 2021.
OCIs are the first formal stage in the talent pipeline for many law firms, and a summer associate position often leads to a full-time return offer upon graduation.
Join us Tuesday, January 12, at 1 p.m. EST/ 10 a.m. PST as Business Insider’s legal reporter Yoonji Han hosts a live panel discussion on how to land a summer associate job at a Big Law firm.
In this webinar, we’ll talk to some of the hiring decision-makers at two prestigious firms, including Latham & Watkins partner and vice chair of the firm’s recruiting committee Julie Crisp and Skadden director of talent acquisition Carol Sprague. We’ll also hear from Ru Bhatt, a partner at Major, Lindsey & Africa, one of the top legal recruiting companies in the industry.
These insiders will give a glimpse into what interviews at Big Law firms are like, and share their top tips on how to stand out during the competitive recruiting process.
