Webby Award Winner: Kenya's Crowd-Mapping Startup Ushahidi

Last night, TED’s Chris Anderson awarded a Special Achievement (RED) Webby Award to Ushahidi, the Nairobi-based crowd-sourcing start-up. He presented it to co-founder David Kobia.



In November in Monaco, we spoke with co-founder Ory Okolloh, a South African, Harvard-trained lawyer. Okolloh was at the Monaco Media Forum, where Ushahidi received the Monaco Media Prize from Prince Albert.

We are republishing our interview today.

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



