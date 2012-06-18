Webb Simpson Wins The U.S. Open!

Nothing beats watching a golfer sink that final putt to win a major championship. But a close second is watching a guy in just his second U.S. Open sitting in the locker room with his wife, as a former U.S. Open champion misses a 24-footer that would have forced a playoff.



That’s what we saw with Webb Simpson, who shot 2-under in the final round, including 4-under on the last 13 holes. But while Simpson was the leader in the clubhouse, he needed 2010 champ Graeme McDowell missed to miss his putt. And when he did, Simpson casually looks over at his wife and appears to whisper “I won” with a great big smile.

Here’s the missed putt and the scene in the locker room…





