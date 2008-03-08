Networks: We're Big On The Web! Buyers: We Don't Care

Earlier this week, CBS told us that its “Jericho” and “Big Brother” shows are big hits online. The next day, NBC put out its own release touting Web stats for the likes of “American Gladiators”. And yesterday ABC/Disney’s Anne Sweeney talked up her network’s online audience.



Two years ago, the networks felt compelled to brag about groovy new Web-only shows they’d made for the YouTube audience. But now the chest-thumping has changed: It’s about how well network TV shows do online. The audience for the posturing is a bit different, as well: A lot of the networks’ earlier “we get it” boasts seemed aimed at the Street. But now they’re trying to sway advertisers looking to buy broadcast minutes.

This may actually work for some people: This weeks, ad buyer Optimedia said it would start considering Web popularity when it buys TV time. But most buyers we talk to are still most interested in conventional TV measures: How many people between the ages of 18-49 watch the show, on TV?

