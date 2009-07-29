Blip.tv Scores YouTube, NBC, Verizon Distribution Deals

Blip.tv, a dashboard and distribution service for Web video producers, just announced a bunch of new deals that should make its service more useful — and potentially more lucrative.

Blip’s platform now includes distribution hook-ups with Google’s (GOOG) YouTube, Verizon’s (VZ) FiOS TV service, NBC Local Media, the Roku digital set-top box, TiVO DVRs, and IAC’s (IACI) Vimeo site, among others.

As one of the companies vying to hook Web video producers up to audiences and ad revenue, these deals are helpful — especially the ability to push Web video to the living room via Verizon, Roku, etc. More potential eyeballs are always good news.

The key now is aggregating enough quality shows and advertising dollars to make it a real business.

Blip announced the deals, as well as a redesigned version of its Web-based dashboard, at an event this morning at its SoHo headquarters. You can read Blip.tv CEO Mike Hudack’s blog post about the deals here.

