Web Video Network Revision3 Adds Gadget Show Hak5

Web video network Revision3 is adding another to show to its line-up: gadget-obsessed Hak5. The show, which currently claims an audience of 200k to 300k monthly viewers, will boost frequency from monthly to weekly. Revision3 is making an upfront investment in the show, and will sell ads and split revenue. Series sponsors include GoDaddy, Netflix and eMusic.



In addition, Revision3 is trying a new way to scout talent. It’s launching a new site powered by Viddler, Revision3 Beta, to host and promote amateurs who have Kevin Rose potential. Those that build an audience of 100k to 200k monthly viewers will get an investment from Revision3 and join the company’s regular lineup including Diggnation (1 million viewers a month) and Tekzilla (2 million).



