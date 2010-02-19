Web Video Guide Clicker Raises $11 Million In Series B Funding

Clicker, a programming guide for Internet television, raised $11 million in a series B round of venture funding led by JAFCO ventures, the company announced today.



JAFCO was joined in the round by series A investors Benchmark Capital and Redpoint Ventures. Clicker has now raised $19 million altogether.

Clicker, which describes itself as “TV Guide for the Internet”, came out of private beta in November.

CEO Jim Lanzone, formerly CEO of Ask.com, says the round was motivated by opportunity rather than need. Clicker will hire a few more engineers in the near future, but Jim says “we still have plenty of money from the first round.”

