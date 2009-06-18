Raw Footage Of Iran's Riots (NSFW)

Start →
Update: We’re adding more footage as it becomes available.
Earlier: As it seems to lose control over its country, Iran’s government just tightened its grip yet more on the media. But it’s hard to believe the move will stop the flow of information of the country. Not while people keep uploading videos like these to the Internet.
Whether your interest is the business of media, online, or oil – or whether you are simply human – these clips are a must-watch. It’s not often you can see the way the world works change in 10 clicks.
A warning: There are graphic depictions of violence in these clips.
