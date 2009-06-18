US

Raw Footage Of Iran's Riots (NSFW)

Nicholas Carlson
Update: We’re adding more footage as it becomes available.

Earlier: As it seems to lose control over its country, Iran’s government just tightened its grip yet more on the media. But it’s hard to believe the move will stop the flow of information of the country. Not while people keep uploading videos like these to the Internet.

Whether your interest is the business of media, online, or oil – or whether you are simply human – these clips are a must-watch. It’s not often you can see the way the world works change in 10 clicks.

A warning: There are graphic depictions of violence in these clips.

IRAN: NOW; Tehran shooting and killing

Raw; Police Shoot Protester

Heavy clashes in the streets of Teheran

IRAN: NOW; Police Attacks university students

Iran after election 2009 (Basijis are shooting at civilans )

Tehran - Karegar street

IRAN: NOW; Death of Man during protests

Basiji retreat from protesters - Iran

Basij shooting @ the crowd - the other angle

Police station captured by protesters another protester shot

Rioters embrace police

IRAN: wounded students after attack in Isfahan

Iran: Hundreds of thousands defy rally ban

Guy gets shot in Tehran

Doctors and nurses are protesting in a major hospital in Tehran - Iran

Garbage men against mahmoud

IRAN: Packed Subways in protest, and joking around

