Raw Footage Of Iran's Riots (NSFW)

Update: We’re adding more footage as it becomes available.

Earlier: As it seems to lose control over its country, Iran’s government just tightened its grip yet more on the media. But it’s hard to believe the move will stop the flow of information of the country. Not while people keep uploading videos like these to the Internet.

Whether your interest is the business of media, online, or oil – or whether you are simply human – these clips are a must-watch. It’s not often you can see the way the world works change in 10 clicks.

A warning: There are graphic depictions of violence in these clips.

IRAN: NOW; Tehran shooting and killing Raw; Police Shoot Protester Heavy clashes in the streets of Teheran IRAN: NOW; Police Attacks university students Iran after election 2009 (Basijis are shooting at civilans ) Tehran - Karegar street IRAN: NOW; Death of Man during protests Basiji retreat from protesters - Iran Basij shooting @ the crowd - the other angle Police station captured by protesters another protester shot Rioters embrace police IRAN: wounded students after attack in Isfahan Iran: Hundreds of thousands defy rally ban Guy gets shot in Tehran Doctors and nurses are protesting in a major hospital in Tehran - Iran Garbage men against mahmoud IRAN: Packed Subways in protest, and joking around

