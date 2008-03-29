Web Video Firm For Your Imagination Raises $1 Million

NY Web video house For Your Imagination has raised $1 million in seed funding from ConsensusOne Ventures. Next up: A Series A round. ConsensusOne previously invested $1 million in the startup last January.



For Your Imagination develops and markets shows like “DadLabs,” “Design2Share,” and, in collaboration with IFC, “Lunchbox.”

