Web Video Watchers: Fickle, Random

What do people like to watch on the Web? They don’t really know, according to a survey conducted by ClipBlast. The company says almost half of Web video watchers can’t tell you why or how they end up watching a specific video — they just do.



This is bad news for anyone trying to build a following around a specific show or series, but great news for YouTube (GOOG), which services a world of people grazing for video.

The company asked 1,000 people how they find video on the Web, and of those that expressed a preference, 28% said they prefer “discovery” through browsing, the online equivalent of channel-flipping. That’s followed by recommendations from friends (27%) and search engine results (22%), all of which would heavily favour YouTube.

TV contends with its share of channel flippers, but the difference is the Web offers massive choice, and the likelihood that a video is discovered, if not heavily promoted by a portal like MySpace or YouTube, is slim.

Other findings, some intuitive:

Men are more likely to discover video through browsing than women (34% vs 22%). Men are more likely to act on recommendations from associates, or use search engines to find video.

Discovery is biggest young adults, age 18-24, while older adults prefer tips from friends and search engines.

There are regional differences: Boston surfers are more likely to rely on “discovery” (32%) than those in Chicago (23%), who are more likely to rely on tips from friends.

Oh, by the way. Who’s ClipBlast? Well, they’re the “premier Web-wide video navigation and distribution platform,” according to their news release. Which means, astonishingly, that they’ll be able to help video producers solve the very problem they’ve described in said news release. That’s lucky!

