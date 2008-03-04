Web Video Audience Growing, But TV Dominant

Another robust estimate on Web video, but this one’s unlikely to excite anyone on Madison Avenue.



eMarketer says more than 50% of all Americans, or about 154 million people, will watch at least one online video a month in 2008. That’s a 12.1% increase from 2007, but growth is slowing. By 2012, there will be 190 million Americans watching at least one online video a month, a 3.8% increase from the prior year.

eMarketer’s conclusion is that the Internet TV audience hits “critical mass” in 2008. Hard to see, though, how those numbers allow Internet video will chip anything significant off the $70 billion U.S. TV market. In terms of time spent, it’s a pittance compared to the 4.5 hours of TV the average American watches per day, according to Nielsen.

