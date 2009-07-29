Social Networking Users Double In Two Years

The number of social networking users has doubled since 2007, Mashable reports, citing figures from Forrester Research.
55.6 million or 33% of adults in the U.S. use social networks today, up from 15% in 2007.
Not surprising. What is? According to the same report, less than 20% of Americans read blogs.
Read the rest of the statistics here.
Image: Luc Legay
