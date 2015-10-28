Now there's a nerdy card game that pits Silicon Valley's hottest tech startups against each other

Of course there’s a card game about Silicon Valley’s hottest startups.
A freshly launched game called MJOM Cards pits hot tech startups like Uber, Pinterest, and Airbnb against other tech giants like Netflix and Amazon in a game of “top trump.” Players randomly draw cards which will then compete in a variety of different categories like “hipster factor,” number of Facebook “likes” the company has, and homepage size.
The 32 different company cards are brightly coloured and packed with info:
We spotted the Austrian game on Product Hunt — the site that’s like Reddit for techie apps and companies — and apparently the orders are flowing in.
“Only 30 mins after our silent beta launch we got informed that we were added to ProductHunt,” co-creator Johannes Nagl wrote on the Product Hunt feed. “Although we wanted to wait for this step to happen, we’re super excited about the feedback so far.”
It’s a fun concept, but we imagine the actual answers on the cards in categories like “Twitter followers” will already be out-dated shortly after they have been printed.
NOW WATCH: China’s fake Apple stores look so real, some employees don’t even know they’re fake
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.