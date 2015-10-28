Now there's a nerdy card game that pits Silicon Valley's hottest tech startups against each other

Jillian D'Onfro

Of course there’s a card game about Silicon Valley’s hottest startups.

A freshly launched game called MJOM Cards pits hot tech startups like Uber, Pinterest, and Airbnb against other tech giants like Netflix and Amazon in a game of “top trump.” Players randomly draw cards which will then compete in a variety of different categories like “hipster factor,” number of Facebook “likes” the company has, and homepage size.

The 32 different company cards are brightly coloured and packed with info:

MJOM CardsMJOM Cards

We spotted the Austrian game on Product Hunt — the site that’s like Reddit for techie apps and companies — and apparently the orders are flowing in.

“Only 30 mins after our silent beta launch we got informed that we were added to ProductHunt,” co-creator Johannes Nagl wrote on the Product Hunt feed. “Although we wanted to wait for this step to happen, we’re super excited about the feedback so far.”

MJOM CardMJOM Cards

It’s a fun concept, but we imagine the actual answers on the cards in categories like “Twitter followers” will already be out-dated shortly after they have been printed.

NOW WATCH: China’s fake Apple stores look so real, some employees don’t even know they’re fake

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.