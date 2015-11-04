It's not just you: The Wi-Fi at Web Summit is still terrible

Chung Sung-Jun The audience at Centre Stage on Wednesday morning.

As Web Summit enters its second day, the Wi-Fi continues to be pretty terrible.

In 2014, the Irish tech conference had notoriously poor connections, and the problem clearly hasn’t been solved this year. Numerous people I’ve spoken to have told me about excruciatingly slow connections, or an inability to connect to the complimentary Wi-Fi altogether.

It’s a particularly debilitating problem considering that large numbers of Web Summit’s attendees come from abroad, meaning they don’t have Irish data plans to fall back on to access the internet.

A Web Summit volunteer told me that the problem was supposed to have been “fixed” on Tuesday night — but that problems clearly still remain.

Last year, Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave attacked RDS — the venue for Web Summit — about the Wi-Fi problems. This year the upkeep of the network is apparently in Web Summit’s hands alone. According to the Sunday Business Post, the RDS issued a statement prior to the event saying the conference organisers have “taken exclusive responsibility for the build, operation and performance of the wifi network at their event.”

