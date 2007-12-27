Web Stars Clark and Jermoluk Bomb in Real Estate

Seeking to cash in on the new new new thing, Netscape founder Jim Clark and former @Home CEO Tom Jermoluk rushed to Florida a few years ago to make easy money throwing up condos. Sadly, now that construction prices have increased 30% and real estate prices have collapsed, Florida condos are decidedly an old, old thing, and Messrs Clark and Jermoluk are behind schedule and besieged by complaints from would-be buyers, the NYT reports.
Jermoluk denies any/all problems. Clark, wisely, elects not to comment.
