Web Spy Firm NebuAd: We're Not Dead And The Doors Are Staying Open

Web spy firm NebuAd wants you to know that just because Congress essentially killed off its plan to track ISP subscribers for ad sales, and its CEO jumped ship, the doors aren’t closing.



NebuAd’s president and a co-founder of the company, Kira Makagon, will replace Bob Dykes as CEO. Her strategy? Focus on garden-variety behavioural targeting, not the creepier “deep-packet inspection” — the Internet equivalent of wire tapping — that has the House Energy and Commerce Committee — not to mention privacy advocates — all worked up.

