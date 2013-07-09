Celebrities Drunkenly Reenact History In New Comedy Central Show

Elvis (Jack Black) seeks to acquire a badge that will make him a federal narcotics agent from President Richard Nixon (Bob Odenkirk).

The web series “Drunk History” makes the leap to television on Tuesday, premiering on Comedy Central at 10 p.m.



Here’s the show in a nutshell, as explained in the disclaimer:

“All the stories depicted in the following program are based on real events.”

Fade to black.

“It should be noted, however, that every storyteller you’re about to see is completely drunk.”

Queue inebriated comedians recounting famous events in history, and celebrities — including Jack Black, Bob Odenkirk, Adam Scott, Dave Grohl, Will Forte, and Jack McBrayer — soberly reenacting those scenes.

Every slur, burp, and cognitive detour is acted out in character.

Like, remember at the height of the Watergate scandal when investigative journalist Bob Woodward puked at the feet of informant Deep Throat? No? Comedian Fred Willard does.

Here’s a preview from the first episode, showing a blackout version of the famous meeting between President Nixon (Odenkirk of “Breaking Bad”) and Elvis Presley (Black).

Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner co-created the series in 2007, and it quickly exploded after the first instalment — depicting the dual between presidential candidates Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton — went viral on YouTube.

Watch the first video:

“Drunk History” found a home on Funny Or Die shortly after, and Waters and Konner produced seven more volumes.

Comedy Central has picked up the series for eight episodes. Each one will centre on a single U.S. city., the first being Washington, D.C.

Here are a couple more pieces of evidence to suggest the full-blown show will be a staggering success:

