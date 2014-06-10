The Las Vegas Shooting Suspects Had A Disturbing Web Presence

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified Jerad Miller and his wife, Amanda Miller, as the suspects in the Sunday shooting near a Wal-Mart in Las Vegas that ended with the couple killing three people before turning their guns on themselves. The Millers seem to have left clues to their murderous intentions online with Facebook posts and YouTube videos raging against the government and indicating “coming sacrifices.”

A neighbour told NBC News the Millers gave them a shopping cart laden with weapons just prior to the shooting and that the couple said they were leaving for an “underground world.” NBC also reported the murders liked to dress up in costume as “Batman” villain the Joker and his female sidekick, Harley Quinn.

LVMPD Photos of Jerad and Amanda Miller released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Facebook profiles under the names of Jerad and Amanda Miller show photos that seem to match the mugshots released by the police. They also contain pictures of the pair in “Batman” costumes like those described in the reports. Amanda’s profile on the site identifies her as living in Las Vegas and being from Lafayette, Indiana. According to The Lafayette Journal & Courier newspaper, police there have confirmed the couple formerly lived in the city. In addition to their pictures, the Facebook pages that seem to belong to the Millers contain a series of statements outlining their belief they were essentially at war with an unjust government and what appears to have been a final warning posted just before the attacks.

“The dawn of a new day. May all of our coming sacrifices be worth it,” an update posted on the Jerad Miller Facebook page said Saturday.

Jerad Miller’s Facebook page shows no activity following that note. This ominous final warning was preceded by several other posts wherein he expressed a desire to do battle with the government. In a post made June 2, he warned “oppression” could only be stopped “with bloodshed” and expressed a willingness to “die fighting for freedom”:

On May 2, Miller posted a Facebook note that declared “There is no greater cause to die for than liberty.” He also criticised what he described as “the ‘suicide by cop’ routine.” Two of the people killed in this weekend’s shooting were police officers and swastikas and a “don’t tread on me” flag were reportedly left on their bodies. In his note, Miller noted both he and his wife shared similar views:

In posts made in April, Miller described going to the standoff at the Nevada ranch owned by Cliven Bundy, which attracted streams of antigovernment protesters.

“I will be supporting Clive Bundy and his family from Federal Government slaughter. This is the next Waco!” Miller wrote.

In addition to these other Facebook notes, Miller posted notes and photos criticising police, “chemtrails,” and Hillary Clinton. One of Miller’s most ominous Facebook posts is a note posted in March where he indicated he would be a “martyr” and asked for “the death a hero deserves”:

Amanda Miller’s Facebook postings were not available. However, both of the Facebook profiles that appear to belong to the Millers featured pages they “liked” that seem to give indications of their political beliefs. Amanda Miller “liked” pages for the self-described “patriot” group Three Percenter Nation, Nevada gubernatorial candidate David Lory VanDerBeek, Ron Paul, the grassroots conservative group FreedomWorks, and the news site the Drudge Report. Jerad Miller also “liked” the Three Percenter group as well as the pro-gun Nevada Firearms PAC, the conservative “Operation American Spring” protest movement, the National Rifle Association, radio host Alex Jones, 2012 Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson, Ron Paul, and a page designed to support a potential 2016 presidential bid by Paul’s son, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

In addition to the Millers’ possible Facebook presence, videos have surfaced on YouTube showing a man identified as Jerad Miller railing at the government after being placed under house arrest for a marijuana violation. The man in the video matches pictures of Miller from Facebook and the Lafayette Journal & Courier reported Miller had a “a long record of arrests and convictions for drug offenses.”

The video, which starts out with the man identified as Miller talking sweetly to his cats — “Oreo, you giving Leonardo a bath?” he asks — quickly turns to politics. Flipping through a magazine about drones, and begins railing about the surveillance state.

“They’re already wiretapping your phones, watching your Facebook,” he says. “They’re probably watching this video of me now. Congrats, you’re somebody special. You have clearance to watch and spy on the American people.”

Noting protests in Cairo, he points out that “protesters get arrested every day in America people — every stinking day. For marijuana and pills and other sorts of drugs, just because they’re self medicating themselves.”

Complaining about his house arrest, he notes, “Yes, you have to pay for the privilege of being a prisoner in your own home.” He points to “a little black box” issued by the police and shows off “one of these fashionable little ankle bracelets — you can see it’s made an indent on my foot.”

He says he pays $US9 a day for the unit and claims the government is making all this money” from putting people under house arrest for drug violations. He goes on to point to a camera outside his window and describes the courthouse as “a monument to authoritarianism.

“It’s just a big concrete bulding. Big thinggg. A building that people have to go to or else they go to jail. You got to go get your marriage licence, you got to go get your gun permits. Whatever it is, you have to go to that big stone structure, monument to tyranny, and submit, crawling, groveling on your hands on knees,” he says. “Sounds a little like NaziGermany to me, or maybe Communist Russia. ‘Where are your papers? Do you have the authority to be here? Do you have the right to be here? … Really, people? It’s time to wake up. It’s getting ridiculous.”

Watch a copy of the video below:





This post was updated at 2:58 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.