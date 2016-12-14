This is the tangled future of tech and transportation

Photo: Tony Yoo/Business Insider

When Didi Chuxing merged with Uber China in a $35 billion mega-merger last August, it created a partnership between the two biggest ride-hailing companies in the world.

But it also further complicated the already interconnected world of ride-hailing, tech, and transportation. It called into question the stability of the global anti-Uber alliance — a coalition made up of Didi, Ola, Grab, and Lyft to combat Uber’s impending world dominance in the ride-hailing arena — and made bedfellows out of tech giants, automakers, and venture capitalists.

Now, as many of these companies embark on driverless car technology, those bedfellows are also becoming competitors in the same arena.

Business Insider compiled a graphical representation of the complicated web of ride-hailing and self-driving cars based on discussions with the companies included, investment database sites like PitchBook and CB Insights, and previous reporting.

